Good Day NWA: #HotTopics: “Bad Hair” Tackles Beauty Standards in a Dark Comedy Horror Film

Here’s a look at a few trending stories.

Universal studios Orlando has announced a brand new rollercoaster- the Jurassic World Velocicoaster! This coaster is actually in islands of adventure, in the Jurassic Park section. It has two intense launches-one that gets you to 70 miles per hour in just 2.4 seconds- four inversions including a zero gravity inverted stall. It is set to open in summer 2021.

Just in time for a good Halloween scare! One movie is taking on how beauty standards can have lasting effects, “Bad Hair” is a dark comedy horror film. Set in 1989, it follow an ambitious young woman who after being criticized for her hairstyle gets a lengthy weave in order to succeed at her music television network. Ultimately, she discovers that her newly installed hair is possessed, taking over her body and causing harm to others. You can watch “Bad Hair” now on Hulu.

Speaking of movies available on streaming services, checkout out “Over the Moon.”

The musical film is making history as the first animated feature with an all- Asian North American cast including Sandra Oh, Phillipa Soo, John Cho, Margaret Cho and Ken Jeong. The late screenwriter Audrey Wells wrote the story as a goodbye to her daughter when she knew she was dying from cancer. “Over the Moon” tells a very modern story of a young girl in China who dreams of traveling to the moon to prove the existence of a moon goddess famous in Chinese folklore as a way to heal from the death of her mother. You can see this film now on Netflix.