Good Day NWA: How Much America Will Spend on Halloween in 2019

Jason and Jaclyn discuss what’s trending on social media in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

Halloween is one week away and according to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to shell out 3.2 billion dollars on costumes, 2.6 billion on candy, and 390 million dollars on greeting cards. And that’s not all. When it comes to pets this year, total planned spending for pet costumes comes in at 490 million dollars.

Should there be an age limit on trick or treating? A town in Virginia bans anyone over 14 from trick-or-treating. The law in place after a violent Halloween in 1968. Offenders are subject to a spine-chilling $250 fine which is a better than the original punishment of jail time. Officials say point out that in 49 years, nobody has been arrested, fined or jailed for illegal trick-or -treating. Police do not patrol neighborhoods or card kids to check their ages. City officials say they want a safer holiday for everyone.