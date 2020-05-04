Good Day NWA: How to Continue to Support Local Businesses

Fayetteville’s small businesses have been closed to the public since March 15th, and even though that is about to change for some businesses, there are still some things you need to know before you head back out to the shops.

Tell us more, we virtually chat with local business owner and member of the Fayetteville Small Business Resiliency Task Force, Bo Counts.

Bo’s Tips for Continuing to Support Local Businesses Include:

supporting places that are able to pivot and sell to go or curb-side

tipping extra for your delivery items and being patient for long wait times

donating to local programs like fayira.org, the NWA Food Bank, purchasing fundraising items like the b-unlimited t-shirt campaign

taking time to send emails and make calls to local and state leadership

being patient with local businesses when they do re-open and understand that the same level and quality of service may not be what they are used to as places transition



If you have a skill set or talent, think about partnering with an impacted business to help them with any creative ideas to pivot and or get through this time whether it’s by helping our community with their name on it,Or holding a campaign to find a way to support that business. We have the beautiful upper hand a lot of large cities don’t, we have a very tight community. We can get a lot done with very few people and minimal effort.

To see Fayetteville’s COVID-19 Business Resources, click here.