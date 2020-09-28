Good Day NWA: How to Make Butterscotch Bark

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fall is officially here, And even though we may not be gathering as much to tailgate as we cheer on our favorite teams, There’s still ways to have a great time while staying safe.

Check out this amazing and quick bark recipe from Brandi Milloy. It’s a Butterscotch Bark, and it’s so good!

Butterscotch Bark

  • Butterscotch Chips
  • Dark Chocolate Chips
  • Sprinkles
  • Pretzels
  • Toffee Bits
  • Nuts (optional)
  • Flaky Sea Salt
  • Coconut Oil

How You Make It

  • Melt Down Chips – Use Coconut Oil To Help
  • Add Dollops Of Chocolate And Butterscotch
  • Make A Swirl Pattern
  • Add Nuts, Pretzels And Sprinkles
  • Set In Fridge For About 30 Minutes
  • Break And Enjoy

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories