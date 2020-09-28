Good Day NWA: How to Make Butterscotch Bark

Fall is officially here, And even though we may not be gathering as much to tailgate as we cheer on our favorite teams, There’s still ways to have a great time while staying safe.

Check out this amazing and quick bark recipe from Brandi Milloy. It’s a Butterscotch Bark, and it’s so good!

Butterscotch Bark

Butterscotch Chips

Dark Chocolate Chips

Sprinkles

Pretzels

Toffee Bits

Nuts (optional)

Flaky Sea Salt

Coconut Oil

How You Make It