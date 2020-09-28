Good Day NWA: How to Make Butterscotch Bark

Fall is officially here, And even though we may not be gathering as much to tailgate as we cheer on our favorite teams, There’s still ways to have a great time while staying safe.
Check out this amazing and quick bark recipe from Brandi Milloy. It’s a Butterscotch Bark, and it’s so good!
Butterscotch Bark
- Butterscotch Chips
- Dark Chocolate Chips
- Sprinkles
- Pretzels
- Toffee Bits
- Nuts (optional)
- Flaky Sea Salt
- Coconut Oil
How You Make It
- Melt Down Chips – Use Coconut Oil To Help
- Add Dollops Of Chocolate And Butterscotch
- Make A Swirl Pattern
- Add Nuts, Pretzels And Sprinkles
- Set In Fridge For About 30 Minutes
- Break And Enjoy