Good Day NWA: How to Make Your Kids Feel Loved on Valentine’s Day

Make sure you make room for the kiddos this Valentine’s Day. That’s the top trending story in our Hot Topics.

It’s Valentine’s Day and romance is in the air! But it’s also a great reminder to make our kids feel loved! Experts from the American Academy of Pediatrics have some tips on how to do just that! One of the best ways to form a strong relationship with your children is to spend quality time together. Schedule regular game nights or other family activities that everyone can enjoy. Also, be sure to carve out one-on-one time for each child without cellphones, tablets or TV’s. And if they want to talk, be available to listen, even if it’s not the best time for you.

Maybe you and your valentine can snuggle up with a rom-com this weekend, Netflix is giving non-subscribers a peek at its platform. The streaming service announced that anyone can watch it’s original movie “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” for free. You don’t need a Netflix subscription to watch. The offer stands until March 9. Netflix is hoping enough people will see the movie and want to watch its sequel “To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You” which was released on the streaming service this week. You do have to subscribe to Netflix to see that movie.

A lot of people love receiving experiences as gifts. Here’s one to put on your list that’s coming to a stage near you: Janet Jackson! The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer is embarking on a new North American tour this summer. Jackson’s “Black Diamond” world tour kicks off in Miami on June 24. The performances will feature music from her upcoming album of the same name and her 12 previous multi-platinum records. Tickets are on sale now. European dates will announced at a later date.