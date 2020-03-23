Good Day NWA: How to Stay Safe While Online Shopping

If you are one of the millions of Americans who are now teleworking or sheltering in place, online shopping is becoming more and more a part of your life.

Even if you consider yourself an online pro, there are predators lying in wait in cyberspace. From phishing websites designed to steal credit card information to websites selling goods at higher than normal prices – the risks are real!

Casey Runyan, Managing Editor of Brad’s Deals, joins Good Day NWA with tips to help us feel more comfortable about online shopping in the midst of this global pandemic.

For more information, click here.