Good Day NWA: How to Support Springdale’s Virtual Graduations

Springdale Public Schools are finding an innovative way to support the graduating class of 2020. They are presenting an online graduation special for all 4 Springdale high schools.

Watch as Trent Jones, Director of Media for the Springdale Schools, tells Good Day NWA about this virtual event and how you can be involved.

Show Support for Springdale Seniors

  • Create a Video Message
  • Keep Video Under 30 Seconds
  • Deadline: Friday, May 8
  • Link To Submit

For more guidelines for creating a video message plus details on the virtual graduations, click here.

