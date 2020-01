January is human trafficking awareness month. Hub of Hope is championing the effort to educate and learn how you can recognize signs of someone who may be a victim of human trafficking.

Watch as Jenny Sorey from Hub of Hope & Author Daphne Smith join Good Day NWA with details on an event where you can get involved.

Human Trafficking Awareness Event

Friday, January 31

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Core Brewing

Springdale

For more information on this event, click here.