An upcoming event is focused on creating your personal brand and how to brand yourself for success

Watch as Elise Jones & Lindsay Young join Good Day NWA with details on an event hosted by Hustle in Heels – Ladies Lead NWA.

Branding Yourself for Success

Hustle in Heels

Ladies Lead NWA

Tuesday, July 23

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Onyx Coffee Lab (Rogers)

Tickets: $5

For more information on Hustle in Heels – Ladies Lead NWA, click here.