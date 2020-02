Leading professional women to transform the business landscape across NWA is the mission of Hustle in Heels Ladies Lead NWA.

Watch as Holly Szabo and Kaala House join Good Day NWA with details on how the organization is impacting our community and how you can get involved at an upcoming event.

Hustle in Heels Luncheon

Thursday, February 20

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

NWACC Shewmaker Center

Bentonville

Tickets: $25

Lunch Provided

For tickets and information, click here.