If you’re looking for a new ride to cruise around NWA, Crain Team Automotive can help.

Watch as we visit Crain Hyundai of Fayetteville and get a tour of the latest vehicles on the lot from Sales Consultant Chris Dillard. Jason test drives a 2019 Kona Limited FWD. Checkout the video above to see more about this vehicle.

Visit Crain Hyundai of Fayetteville online by clicking here.