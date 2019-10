If you’re looking for a new ride to cruise around NWA, Crain Team Automotive can help.

Watch as we visit Crain Kia of Bentonville and get a tour of the latest vehicles on the lot from Sales Associate Brian. Jason test drives a 2020 Soul GT. Find out if Brian takes our hosts to lunch or if they end their test drive on an empty stomach.

Visit Crain Kia of Bentonville online by clicking here.