Good Day NWA: Impact of the Ozark Media Arts Festival

More than 1,000 high school and college students from Arkansas and Midwest states have virtually gathered for the Ozark Media Arts Festival, the region’s largest multimedia festival connecting education to industry.

The event began Tuesday, Nov. 10 and concludes Friday, November 13.

Participants virtually showcased their videos and photos, and explore career changing opportunities in the world of broadcast, film, production, graphic design and photography, as well as career and tech exposition, according to Seth Biazo, Ozark Media Arts Festival Director.

2020 is the 10th year of the festival which has seen a total number of attendees of 8,000 averaging more 1,000 attendees per year in recent years. For the first nine years, the festival awarded over $50,000 in prizes and money. The total amount in prizes and money for 2020 will equal roughly $7,500.

Watch to interview to learn from Seth about why investing in the state of Arkansas and the surrounding region is at the heart of the mission of the festival.