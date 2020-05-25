Good Day NWA: Indoor Activities for Rainy Days

School is officially out for Summer, and this week’s forecast looks pretty rainy. If you’re stressing about what you can do with your kids, have no fear!

Good Day NWA shares a few ideas for indoor activities to do with your kiddos on a rainy day including, completing a puzzle, creating a puppet show, learning to code while playing a game, and making a movie. Other ideas include baking something yummy, putting on a fashion show, hosting a tie-dye party, crafting a bird feeder, and mastering origami.

