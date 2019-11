Meet, make, innovate – that’s the goal of a new organization looking to put their stamp on NWA.

Watch as Dr. Pierce Gordon and Maximiliano Dominguez join Jason and Jaclyn with details on Innovation Hub NWA and how you can get involved.

Innoviation Hub NWA Events:

Nov 4: Desktop Cutting Make & Take

Nov 4: Screenprinting

Nov 5: Start An Online Etsy Shop

Trainings are Free: 302 Holcomb St. Springdale



For more information about Innovation Hub NWA, click here.