Good Day NWA: International Left-Handers Day

Today we salute the lefties of the world! It’s international left-handers day. Only 10% of the population is left-handed. Several famous people are in that small percentage including presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton & Barack Obama. Historians say Ronald Reagan was also left-handed, but he was forced to switch as a child.

Raise a glass towards Italy in honor of sparkling wine…particularly prosecco. It’s also National Prosecco Day. The white wine is made from a variety of grapes primarily grown in the Veneto region of Italy. Prosecco’s draw is its bubbles or, in wine-speak, its elegant mousse. These bubbles give Prosecco that little oomph that makes it so appealing!