Good Day NWA: International Left-Handers Day

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We have a few trending stories for you. It’s time for…Hot topics!

Today we salute the lefties of the world! It’s international left-handers day. Only 10% of the population is left-handed. Several famous people are in that small percentage including presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton & Barack Obama. Historians say Ronald Reagan was also left-handed, but he was forced to switch as a child.

Raise a glass towards Italy in honor of sparkling wine…particularly prosecco. It’s also National Prosecco Day. The white wine is made from a variety of grapes primarily grown in the Veneto region of Italy. Prosecco’s draw is its bubbles or, in wine-speak, its elegant mousse. These bubbles give Prosecco that little oomph that makes it so appealing!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories