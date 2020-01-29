Good Day NWA: International Superstar Josephine Baker Comes to Life in Fayetteville

She was one of the most remarkable figures of the 20th Century. An international superstar who shattered stereotypes of race & gender roles. You can learn more about legendary Josephine Baker in an upcoming cabaret show.

Watch as Tymisha Harris & Michael Marinaccio stop by Good Day NWA with information on what audiences can expect at the show.

Josephine The Play

  • Thursday, January 30
  • 7:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
  • Jim & Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center
  • Show Intended for Adult Audiences

Tickets and information can be found here.



