International Waffle Day was first celebrated in Sweden, and soon spread like batter tall over the world. It started as a yearly tradition on March 25, a day which the people of Sweden celebrate Vårfrudagen (“Our Lady’s Day”), a religious holiday nine months before Christmas, that sounds similar to the Swedish word for waffle (Våffeldagen). With no direct relation to the religious holiday, this delicious celebration is an international hit.

