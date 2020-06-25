Good Day NWA: It’s 6 Months to Christmas Day

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories.

We just had the longest day of the year, Summer Solstice. Now, it’s time to start thinking about winter holidays. Why you ask? It’s National Leon Day. Leon is Noel spelled backwards. Christmas is exactly 6 months away. So, it’s time to start thinking about the holidays so you can avoid that stressful last minute rush. No one is going to complain if you start buying now since the economy could use a jump start. It’s particularly helpful to remind home crafters who like to make gifts to get started. Since they can take quite a bit of time to finish.

If you’re a recent grad looking for a job, here’s what employers are looking for most. According to a recent study, communication was the most requested skill for entry-level roles. Leadership and customer service skills also ranked high in demand. The study was designed to help workers who are new to the labor market identify in-demand skills they should emphasize while applying to and interviewing for jobs.