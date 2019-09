You can fall into some fabulous finds at the upcoming “It’s Fall Y’all Craft Fair.”

Watch as Nakia Gully joins Jaclyn & Jason with all the details.

It’s Fall Y’all Craft Fair

Benton County Fairgrounds

Oct. 17 Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00p.m.

Oct. 18 Friday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00p.m.

Oct. 19 Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00p.m.

Oct. 20 Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00p.m.

Shopping, Giveaways, Food

Free Event

For additional information, click here.