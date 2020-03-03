Good Day NWA: It’s Hug Time with “Trolls LIVE!”

Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage in Trolls LIVE!, their first-ever live tour!

Trolls LIVE! will visit the Fort Smith Convention Center on March 3 and 4 for three Trolls-tastic performances.

The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Satin and Chenille, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie, and Mr. Dinkles invite you into the colorful world of Troll Village for an interactive performance.

You can find ticket information and showtimes here.