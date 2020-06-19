Good Day NWA: It’s Juneteenth 2020

Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories in Hot Topics.

Friday, June 19 is nationally known as Juneteenth. It commemorates the day in 1865 when union soldiers arrived in Texas to announce the Civil War had ended and enslaved African Americans were free. That’s two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is getting some new stars. The selection panel announced its 2021 additions Thursday, June 18. Categories for the stars include Motion Pictures, Television, & Recording. Among the list of next year’s recipients are Benedict Cumberbatch, Nick Cannon, Don Cheadle, Naomi Watts, Salt-n-Pepa, Kelly Clarkson & Missy Elliott. Posthumous honorees include Charlie Parker, Luciano Pavarotti & August Wilson.

Just in time for Father’s Day, a film celebrating Dads is coming to a streaming service near you. Watch as our Dean Richards has what’s new this weekend in home videos.