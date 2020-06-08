Good Day NWA: It’s National Best Friends Day

A bear trapped in an SUV does some grizzly damage and an 88-year-old finishes college. Watch as Good Day NWA explores these stories in Hot Topics.

Plus, schedule some time with your BFF, because today is National Best Friends Day. The special day falls each year on June 8, it’s the perfect time to get together and catch up! Of course, while practicing social distancing. Studies have shown friends are good for your health. Strong social support can help reduce your risk for depression and high blood pressure which can lead to other health problems.