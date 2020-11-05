Good Day NWA: It’s National Doughnut Day!

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories!

One of America’s favorite treats gets its own day. It’s National Doughnut Day! America eats 10 billion doughnuts a year. That’s about 31 doughnuts per person! The signature hole in the middle is said to have been created to help doughnuts cook more evenly. Here’s another fun fact: There are actually two national doughnut days. The other one is the first Friday in June. That day honors The Salvation Army Lassies who served the pastry to soldiers during World War I.

It’s not the holiday season until Starbucks Collectible Holiday Cups have launched, and you don’t have to wait for long. Starbucks is giving a free, collectible red holiday cup to customers who order a holiday beverage on Friday, November 6 at participating Starbucks stores across the country. The limited edition cup is available for orders picked up in stores or through Starbucks delivers, while supplies last. Holiday favorites are back, including the peppermint mocha which returns for its 18th year.

Shonda Rhimes is creating a new scandal and it’s coming to a streaming service near you. Checkout the trailer for her new series “Bridgerton.” It’s based on a series of historical romance novels by Julia Quinn that follows the shenanigans of the 8 Bridgerton children. In an Instagram post Rhimes said “Let it be known, dear reader. If there is a scandal, Lady Whistledown shall uncover it.” The legendary Julie Andrews serves as the narrator in the trailer. “Briderton” will stream on Netflix Christmas Day.