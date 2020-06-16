Good Day NWA: It’s National Fudge Day

Plenty of movie studios have pushed back film release dates, due to the pandemic. But one highly-awaited film is opening sooner than scheduled. David Daniel has that story and more entertainment news to kick of today’s Hot Topics!

You can indulge in something chewy and sweet because Tuesday, June 16 is National Fudge Day! You’ve probably seen the popular candy sold in stores at your favorite tourist destination, and there are even recipes to make it at home. But, do you know the true difference between fudge and chocolate? The answer is they are totally different! Fudge is a confection made of milk, sugar & butter. It is commonly also flavored with chocolate, but it doesn’t have to be. It can also be made with peanut butter, vanilla, coffee, maple syrup… the list goes on.

A country music star is headed back to the concert stage with social distancing in mind. Garth Brooks will perform at a concert next weekend that will air live across the country. But his fans will have to cheer him on from their cars. Brooks’ concert will be performed at a drive-in theater on June 27th. It will also only air at drive-ins across the country… 300 of them to be exact. The online ticket site, Ticketmaster, has a list of the drive-in locations. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, June 19 for $100.

A wildlife trapper known as the Python Cowboy caught a 17 foot python in the Florida Everglades, and he’s got the photos to prove it! Mike Kimmel says he went out to a secluded island where he spotted the extra large python that made his heart pound. After a brief wrestle and a nasty bite, he was able to grab the female snake’s head and drag her back to his boat. Kimmel says the snake measured about 17 feet long and weighs at least 130 pounds.