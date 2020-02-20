Good Day NWA: Jamie Lou Connolly Performs

From promoting other musicians with The House of Songs to playing her own gigs, Jamie Lou Connolly (Jamie Lou & the Hullabaloo) stays busy in the Northwest Arkansas music scene.

Watch as she tells us about an upcoming performance where you can come out to support her and other Arkansas songwriters. Plus, she performs an original tune titled “When, Someday.”

Arkansas Songwriter’s Showcase

Saturday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Ryleigh’s – Fayetteville

Advanced Tickets = $8

Tickets at the Door = $10

Featuring Jamie Lou Connolly, Adam Faucett, & Willi Carlisle

For additonal details and to purchase tickets in advance, click here.