The JDRF One Walk in Fayetteville is a fun, family friendly event where you can help raise money to make living with type one diabetes safer and healthier.

Watch as Lauren Sivewright, Kirby Jett & Makenzie Oldt join Good Day NWA with details of the walk and how you can be involved with JDRF.

JDRF One Walk

Saturday, October 12

The Gardens at the University Of Arkansas

Check-In: 8:30 a.m.

Starts: 10:00 a.m.

Length of Walk: 1 Mile

For more information, click here.