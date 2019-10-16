Good Day NWA: Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram Crashes App

Jennifer Aniston decided to join Instagram and the “Friends” actress broke the social media site! The app crashed just after Aniston shared her first and so far, only post. It was a picture of the entire “Friends” cast, and read “And now we’re Instagram friends too. Hi Instagram.” In just about three hours the post snagged more than two million likes.

A contestant on Wheel of Fortune gives a little too much information. Well, sort of. When introduced to the show by host Pat Sajak, Blair Davis of California describes his family in an unexpected way. Take a listen…

We now know who will play Catwoman to Robert Pattinson’s new Batman.

Actress Zoe Kravitz has reportedly been cast in the role. The movie’s Director Matt Reeves tweeted a confirmation about the this week. The actress is best known for her role as “Bonnie” on “Big Little Lies.” Kravitz is the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz.