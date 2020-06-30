Good Day NWA: Jennifer Hudson Commands R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories in Hot Topics.

We’re kicking things off with some movie news. Here’s a look at Oscar Winner Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in a new movie called “Respect.” Franklin hand-picked Hudson for the role before she died in 2018, and will be credited as Producer of the film. In addition to her enormous talent, Aretha Franklin was also a champion of civil rights and social justice, a message that resonates today. MGM is now targeting Christmas 2020 for a limited debut of the film, with a widespread release in 2021.

Let’s keep the movie news going, one of the summer’s most anticipated films has had its release date pushed back…again. Director Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is now scheduled to be released on August 12. As the Coronavirus Pandemic hits a new record in the US, Warner Brothers wants to make sure theaters are ready. The filmmakers say this is one movie that needs to be fully appreciated on the big screen. “Tenet” stars John David Washington & Robert Pattinson.

Great lead in to this story AMC Theatres announced Monday it would delay the reopening its theaters for at least two weeks. Most indoor theaters have been closed since mid-March. AMC now plans to reopen 450 locations on July 30. The remaining 150 will open the following week. The company had planned to reopen July 15. According to their facebook page, the new open date lines up with the summer blockbusters. “Tenet” which we just mentioned and Disney’s “Mulan” which is set to release on August 21.

Speaking of delays, Broadway will remain closed until January 2021 due to the pandemic. The Broadway League made the announcement. The league is offering refunds and exchanges for tickets bought for all performances through January 3. Returning productions are projected to resume performances over a series of rolling dates in early 2021. Broadway shows shut down March 12, and Broadway is now in its longest shutdown ever. The league said it continues to work with city and state officials and leaders in science, technology, and medicine to come up with the best plan to restart the industry.