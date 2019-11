Jenny & Dave Marrs are highlighting Northwest Arkansas through their new HGTV show “Fixer to Fabulous.”

Watch as they visit with Jaclyn & Jason about how the show came about and how they love showcasing Bentonville on a national scale.

You can see “Fixer to Fabulous” every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. on HGTV. For more information on the show, click here.