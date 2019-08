Saving the world one cat at a time is the mission of Jen’s Kitty Rehab.

Watch as founder Jennifer Grayston along with Austin Archer & Leighton Haralson plus a couple of feline pals join Good Day NWA with details on their upcoming event “Cat Splash for Cash.”

Cat Splash For Cash

Sunday, August 4

Harris Siding & Windows Inc.

Fort Smith

2:00 p.m.

Snow Cones, Live Music, Food

Free Event

For more information on Jen’s Kitty Rehab, click here.