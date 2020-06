This week (June 15 – 19, 2020) is advocacy week for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Advocates from all 50 states are asking congress to step up for pancreatic cancer patients.

Watch as Mary Katherine Wilson and Jennifer Allison join Good Day NWA with details on how we can help support the urgent fight against the world’s toughest cancer.

You can find the Northwest Arkansas chapter of PanCAN here. The national organization can be found here.