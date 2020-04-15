Good Day NWA: Jon Bon Jovi Crashes Virtual Classroom

Let’s get into today’s trending stories! It’s time for Good Day NWA’s #HotTopics.

A group of kindergartners are all now little rock stars. That’s thanks to their teacher and musician Jon Bon Jovi. A teacher in Florida tasked his students to write about their lives in quarantine, where they were, and who they were with… something similar to what Bon Jovi recently asked his fans to do on social media. The teacher, Michael Bonick got in contact with Bon Jovi’s assistant to set up a video chat. The lyrics written by the students were turned into rock songs!

Parents if you need some help keeping your kids occupied, Sesame Street has you covered. Cookie Monster is all about talking ‘snacks’ with the little ones. While cookies are his favorite, he also understands the importance of a well-balanced meal and good hygiene. Sesame Street launched a “Caring for Each Other” initiative in light of the pandemic. Each week cookie monster hosts “Snack Chat” which he starts by encouraging kids to wash their hands. You can view the chats on YouTube & Facebook every Tuesday.

Sony is helping people “play at home.” The company announced that it is offering Playstation 4 games for free. Players can get “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” which includes three games featuring the treasure-hunting hero. There’s also “Journey,” a single-player game about a mysterious cloaked character in a magical desert world. The free downloads are available until May 5 as part of the “play at home” initiative. Sony is also donating ten million dollars to support independent game developers during these difficult times.

Here’s something to add to your summer reading list. Alex Trebek is working on an autobiography. The longtime Jeopardy’ host has made headlines recently for his battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. He has helped write books about Jeopardy, but this will be trebek’s first book about his personal life. In an excerpt shared by publisher, Trebek wrote “I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year.” The book, titled “The Answer Is… Reflection on my Life,” will be out on July 21.