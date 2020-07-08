Good Day NWA: Jude Law in Talks to Play Captain Hook

Watch as we check out some trending stories in these Hot Topics!

22 NBA teams return to competition in Orlando at the end of this month and the practice courts are ready! Here’s a time-lapse video of crews converting a number of Disney World ballrooms into basketball courts. Several NBA teams are set to arrive in Orlando this week, ahead of the season restart on July 30. The NBA has been on hold since March because of the pandemic. The league now plans to finish it in Orlando, but with only 22 of its 30 teams.

Jude Law is getting ready to captain the Jolly Roger. The actor is reportedly in talks to play Captain Hook in Disney’s live-action Peter Pan film. Variety is reporting the movie, titled “Peter Pan & Wendy” is set for a theatrical release instead of going straight to Disney+ streaming. Disney made its original version of J.M. Barrie’s novel in 1953. Law is coming off of HBO’s “The New Pope.” He is also set to reprise his role as a young Dumbledore in the next installment of “Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them.”

New in home entertainment this week, the trolls are going on tour. The home video release of “Trolls World Tour: Dance Party Edition” is out now. On Blu Ray, DVD and 4k Ultra HD. The animated adventure’s bonus features include deleted scenes and behind the scenes footage, a new short film starring Tiny Diamond and a dance party mode letting viewers sing and dance along with the trolls.

You can also check out the music dramedy, “Mighty Oak.” A decade after a band manager loses her brother and singer in a car crash, a young musical prodigy steps in to bring the band back together. “Mighty Oak” is available on multiple digital platforms. The film stars Janel Parrish from Pretty Little Liars. Husband & wife duo Alexa & Carlos Penavega and Raven Symone.