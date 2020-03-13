Good Day NWA: Jukebox, A Country Music Variety Show

Get ready to jam to country music’s biggest hits. You’ll clap your hands and stomp your feet at “Jukebox a Country Music Variety Show.”

Watch as Miss K and performers from Miss K’s Dance Bungalow join Good Day NWA with all the details!

  • Sunday, March 15
  • 6:00 p.m.
  • King Opera House (Van Buren)
  • Tickets:
  • VIP $15
  • Advance Tickets: $5
  • At The Door: $10

For tickets and information on the event, click here. For information on Miss K’s Dance Bungalow, click here.

You can watch a full performance from the dancers below.

