Good Day NWA: Jukebox, A Country Music Variety Show

Get ready to jam to country music’s biggest hits. You’ll clap your hands and stomp your feet at “Jukebox a Country Music Variety Show.”
Watch as Miss K and performers from Miss K’s Dance Bungalow join Good Day NWA with all the details!
Jukebox a Country Music Variety Show
- Sunday, March 15
- 6:00 p.m.
- King Opera House (Van Buren)
- Tickets:
- VIP $15
- Advance Tickets: $5
- At The Door: $10
For tickets and information on the event, click here. For information on Miss K’s Dance Bungalow, click here.
You can watch a full performance from the dancers below.