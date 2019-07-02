Breaking News
Good Day NWA: July 4 DIY Treat

July 4 is right around the corner and if you plan on entertaining, we have a sweet treat to help you celebrate America. Watch as we combine 2 favorites into 1 amazing dessert: July 4 themed ice cream sandwiches.

Ingredients: July 4 Sweet Treat

  • Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Ice Cream
  • Sugar cookies
  • Graham Cracker (crushed)
  • 1/2 Cup Freeze-Dried Strawberries
  • 1/2 Cup Coconut Flakes
  • 1/2 Cup Blue Sugar
  • 1 1/2 Cup White Chocolate Chips
  • 1 1/2 tbsp. Coconut Oil

Process: July 4 Sweet Treat

  • Take 2 cookies. Put your ice cream in the middle and freeze for 30 minutes. (You want your sandwich to have a firm hold.)
  • While that’s in the freezer, make your red, white, and blue toppings for your sandwich. We have freeze-dried strawberries, coconut and blue sugar crystals.
  • You mix each in a bowl with some crushed graham crackers.
  • Melt white chocolate chips and a little coconut oil.
  • Dip your sandwich in the white chocolate mixture and coat with your topping
  • Freeze again for about 30 minutes and they are ready to eat.

