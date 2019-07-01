Good Day NWA: July 4 Fireworks Spectacular

The July 4 Fireworks Spectacular is back. It’s an annual family event where you can celebrate the land of the free and the home of the brave. The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will present “An American Salute” as well as a fully day of activities from face painting to fireworks.

Watch as we visit with Matt Herren from the Symphony of Norhtwest Arkansas about what you can expect at the event this year.

This event gives the community an opportunity to experience a patriotic pops performance at NWA’s premier outdoor amphitheater. SoNA’s concert will celebrate the beauty and grandeur of America and honor our nation’s veterans and those who bravely serve in our nation’s armed forces.

For more information about the event, click here.