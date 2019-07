You might be hosting a party this July 4th and want to provide libations for the adults.

Watch as wine & spirits expert Jason Willems joins Good Day NWA with a cocktail to help you celebrate the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Nue Patriot:

1 1/2 oz. Grapefruit vodka

1/2 oz. Elderflower liqueur

1/2 oz. Simple syrup

1 oz. Grapefruit juice

1 oz. Cranberry juice

