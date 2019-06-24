Good Day NWA: July 4th Party Planning

July 4th is right around the corner and if you’re planning on entertaining while celebrating America we’re joined by a special guest with a few party planning tips .

Watch as Abby Turner, lifestyle expert, joins Good Day NWA with a quick and easy recipes to make sure your July 4 celebration has fireworks!!!

Trifle Bowl:

The trifle is made by layering angel food cake that is brushed with sherry and strawberry or raspberry jam, fruit of your choice, and finally whipped cream. Do that until your trifle container is full. Simple and easy.

Charcuterie Board:

For July 4th, make your board festive with cheese cut up in the shape of stars. This is a great activity for the kiddos to help with! You can use cheddar, swiss, jack cheese – whatever you like and cut it into ½ inch thick slices. Use a star-shaped cookie cutter and you have it! Pro tip: use different sizes of cookies cutters to add dimension to your board.

