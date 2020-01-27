Good Day NWA: Junior League of NWA Presents 8th Annual Moonlight Masquerade

The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas is working to unmask domestic violence in our area. They will host the 8th Annual Moonlight Masquerade on Friday, January 31. The organization is made up of volunteers who work to raise awareness for domestic violence in Northwest Arkansas. The fundraiser invites people to wear cocktail attire and masks to help the cause.

Watch as Ashley Peterson and Lindsey Steiger-Muck chat about what you can expect at this event.

JLNWA Moonlight Masquerade

Friday, January 31

7:00 p.m. To 11:00 p.m.

Fayetteville Town Center

Tickets: $75

Theatrical Hair, Makeup & Masks Encouraged

For tickets and information, click here.