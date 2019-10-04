Good Day NWA: Junior League of NWA

The month of October is National Domestic Violence and Awareness Month and to show support, one local organization is hosting multiple events to raise awareness.

Jennifer Heiges with Junior League of Northwest Arkansas. The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas is an organization of women who promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women & improving communities.

On Saturday, October 12, the league will host their annual Purple for a Purpose 5k run from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park

in Fayetteville. You can register for the 5k, the 1 mile fun run/walk or sleep-in for a purpose.

You can also support the league by participating in the Little Black Dress campaign taking place October 7-October 11. During the campaign participants wear the same black outfit for a week to symbolize the limits domestic violence can put on a victim’s resources, options, and opportunities for employment.

To register for Purple for a Purpose, learn more about the Little Black Dress Campaign and the Junior League of NWA, click here.