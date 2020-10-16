Good Day NWA: Junior League of NWA’s October Events

Good Day NWA

Developing the potential of women and breaking the cycle of domestic violence, that’s the mission of Junior League of Northwest Arkansas. The league has a few events coming up that you need to know about.

Watch as Brooke Willis & Lauren Badeen join Good Day NWA with all the details of the Junior League’s upcoming events.

6th Annual Purple for a Purpose

  • Oct. 17 – Oct. 24
  • Virtual Event
  • Different Options:
  • Virtual 5K
  • 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk
  • Sleep-In for a Purpose

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

  • Little Black Dress Initiative
  • Oct 18 – Oct. 24
  • Wear the Same Black Dress or Outfit to Raise Awareness

Click here for more information about the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas.

