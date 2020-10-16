Good Day NWA: Junior League of NWA’s October Events

Developing the potential of women and breaking the cycle of domestic violence, that’s the mission of Junior League of Northwest Arkansas. The league has a few events coming up that you need to know about.
Watch as Brooke Willis & Lauren Badeen join Good Day NWA with all the details of the Junior League’s upcoming events.
6th Annual Purple for a Purpose
- Oct. 17 – Oct. 24
- Virtual Event
- Different Options:
- Virtual 5K
- 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk
- Sleep-In for a Purpose
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Little Black Dress Initiative
- Oct 18 – Oct. 24
- Wear the Same Black Dress or Outfit to Raise Awareness
