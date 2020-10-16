Good Day NWA: Junior League of NWA’s October Events

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of October 16 - 18, sponsored by Squirt.

If you're looking relax, you're invited to lean into those Fall vibes and join the Momentary on the green under the canopy for Beer, Bites, and Bocce Ball! This event will be happening all weekend long. Chips and salsa, tacos, and more, will be available for purchase. You can hang out at picnic tables under the shade of the canopy or spread out a blanket on the Momentary green and soak up the atmosphere of autumn. The cost is $10 an hour, $8 for Momentary members. This is a recurring event and they have planned dates through mid-November, weather permitting.