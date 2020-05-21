Good Day NWA: “Justice League” Punches Up Different Version

Let’s take a look at some trending stories it’s time for “Hot Topics.”

Ask and you shall receive! Fans have been clamoring for three years about a “different version” of a successful but widely criticized super-hero movie. Now, it appears they’ll get their wish. Our David Daniel is kicking our segment off with that story and more.

“Red Nose Day” returns to KNWA on Thursday, May 21. This is the 6th annual edition of the fundraising event.The Coronavirus forced organizers to turn to “virtual” red noses this year to keep donations going. The events have raised more than 200 million dollars in the first 5 years. Justin Hartley & Mandy Moore will host the event. “Red Nose Day” airs at 8:00 p.m. right here on KNWA. For more information, click here.

The usual children’s reading programs are a little bit different during these days of a pandemic. Practice reading sessions for kids have gone virtual. In Washington, DC, volunteers used to take therapy dogs into local libraries for kids to read to. But since kids can’t go to the library, they’re reading their books to the dogs on-line. Dogs make a great audience for new readers, with the help of a volunteer, they patiently listen and the kids get much needed practice reading out loud. Parents seem to like the virtual sessions too. The meeting times give moms and dads a break, and the comfort of knowing their kids are involved in a worthwhile activity.