Good Day NWA: Kanye Cashes In

We’re checking in the entertainment world. Our David Daniel has the latest movie, music, and unexpected podcast news in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

Rapper Kanye West is officially a billionaire according to Forbes the 42 year old has a net worth of 1.3 billion dollars. Forbes said west shared his financial records to set the record straight. The magazine featured the artist on its cover last year but he reportedly wasn’t happy the company didn’t label him a billionaire. Forbes said it couldn’t just take Kanye’s word, but after sending proof, the magazine calculated his “Yeezy” sneaker collaboration with adidas, music sales, record label and property put him well over the billionaire mark.

Some big names in comedy are joining forces for the Feeding America Comedy Festival. Adam Sandler, Tiffany Haddish & Chris Rock are set to be part of the live-streamed fundraiser on May 9th. The 3 hour event will also feature Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart & Billy Crystal. It will benefit Feeding America, a non-profit organization that supports food banks, which have seen a surge in demand during the coronavirus pandemic. The Feeding America Comedy Festival will stream on Comedy.TV and the Weather Channel. It will also be on the free streaming app, Local Now.

Deputies in Florida responded to a 10 year old girl’s plea for help after she found herself held hostage… by her math homework. The girl posted this handwritten sign reading “help, get me out of here!” A passing maintenance worker called police and officers responded. Turns out, the girl’s mother sent the child to her room to finish a math assignment. Unhappy with the situation, the girl wrote the note and put it in the window. All was well that ended well, as one of the deputies is said to have given the girl his personal number so she could call him for math help.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art presenting a Virtual Gala online over the weekend. The Met hosted the virtual event as a temporary replacement for the annual in-person gala that was postponed this year. The at-home gala featured over 40 artists singing and playing instruments on a live-stream. The performances from opera singers, violists, pianists, and others were included. And, the entire event was available to the public for free.