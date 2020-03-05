Good Day NWA: Katy Perry Drops New Music, Reveals Pregnancy

Here’s a look at the trending stories of the day.

Katy Perry debuting new music and that’s not the only thing. The singer revealed her baby bump at the end of her “Never Worn White” music video, which dropped Wednesday night.

Her album and baby are due this summer. Perry and Actor Orlando Bloom have been together since 2016, this is their first child together. She also revealed cover art for her song and the memes have already started including one with the one and only Baby Yoda.

The Batman is about to get “Fast & Furious.” Matt Reeves, the director of re-boot titled ‘The Batman’ shared a first look at the dark knight’s new wheels. This is not your grandfather’s batmobile. The photos released on Twitter show Actor Robert Pattinson in the batsuit standing alongside the car. The new version resembles a classic hot rod more so than some of the futuristic flying models seen in past films. ‘The Batman’ is set for release in 2021.

More movie news…Adam Shankman is ready to put a spell on you. Variety reports that he will be directing ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ for Disney+. He is best known for directing the 2007 version of ‘Hairspray.’ ‘Step Up,’ and ‘A Walk to Remember.’ He’s also signed on to direct ‘Disenchanted’ — the sequel to Disney’s ‘Enchanted.’ Variety reports that the original cast members Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are not attached to the sequel but Disney hopes they will reprise their roles.