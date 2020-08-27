Good Day NWA: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Bundle of Joy

Watch as Good Day NWA chats about some trending stories in Hot Topics!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their little bundle of joy, Daisy Dove Bloom. They announced the birth of their daughter via UNICEF, where both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors. This is the couple’s first child together. Bloom shares a 9-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. He and Perry were first romantically linked in 2016 and got engaged last year. The couple created a UNICEF donation page in Daisy Dove’s honor. They want mothers and newborns around the world to have access to quality health care.

You can own a piece of hip hop royalty Notorious B.I.G.’s crown is going up for auction. The rap legend wore and signed the crown in the iconic 1997 ‘King of New York’ photo shoot for Rap Pages magazine. The Biggie Smalls crown photo went on to become one of hip hop culture’s most recognizable images. The crown will be auctioned on September 15th in New York. The live auction will include many other items. With more than 120 lots, it pays tribute to hip hop’s history and cultural impact. Billboard magazine reports that it will also include possessions of the late rap legend Tupac Shakur.

Well, it’s “elementary, my dear Watson!” Turns out Sherlock Holmes has a sister. At least he does in a new Netflix movie. Check out our Douglas Hyde recapping what else is happening in the world of entertainment.