Good Day NWA: Keep Arkansas Beautiful

When you think about a mascot you may be thinking about them helping us cheer on our favorite athletic teams. Well the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission has brought their new hero against litter in “the natural state,” “Otto” the otter.

Watch as Mark Camp, Executive Director of Keep Arkansas Beautiful and “Otto” join Good Day NWA with details on getting your kids involved in the fight against litter.

You can download coloring pages, puzzles, word games and more for your kids and learn more about where you can find “Otto” speaking to classrooms here.

