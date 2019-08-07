Good Day NWA: Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life Presents A Cool Summer Homecoming

Keeping cool during the summer months can be a challenge. One local organization is bringing awareness to the importance of the proper hydration.

Watch as Rhonda Wotowis and Todd Rudisill visit with Good Day NWA about Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life and their upcoming event.

A Cool Summer Homecoming

Saturday, August 17

6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Fayetteville Town Center

Tickets: $100

Dinner, Dancing, Silent Auction

Music by Backroad Anthem

Discover more about Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life here. Vote for the homecoming candidates here. Learn more about volunteering here. Additional information about A Cool Summer Homecoming can be found here.