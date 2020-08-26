Good Day NWA: Kevin Bacon’s Soothing Voice

Watch as Good Day NWA breaks down some trending stories in Hot Topics!

One woman used her vocal talents to create a funny song that many can relate to. KD French, a gospel singer, recorded this catchy tune about snacking called “The Fridge Again.” The video has gone viral not only for the humor but for the power of her voice. The song has so many people laughing and thinking twice before heading to the kitchen for a snack.

Speaking of viral videos, check out this one from Kevin Bacon. The actor’s tutorial on how he makes “Morning Mango” for breakfast is getting a lot attention. We’re talking hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments. He whispers since his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, is sleeping. In case you’re wondering his recipe includes lime juice, chili powder, and sea salt. The video is being called “mesmerizing,” “soothing,” “peaceful” and that it triggers an “autonomous sensory meridian response,” or ASMR.

It’s not even officially autumn yet, and guess what a fall favorite it back. Pumpkin season returns to Starbucks. Customers can embrace the coming fall season by enjoying all their favorite returning menu items, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte… back for its 17th year. Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is also back on the menu.