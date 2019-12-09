Good Day NWA: Kindergarten Class Attends Adoption Ceremony

Here are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”



It was Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa, who came away with the 2019 Miss Universe crown. Once again, the event’s host, Steve Harvey, suffered a mishap. A shot of the winning outfit from Miss Philippines was shown on screen. But the woman standing next to Harvey was not that winner. Harvey said he read what was in his teleprompter and addressed the show’s producers, saying “y’all got to quit doing this to me.” In 2015, Harvey accidentally announced the wrong winner at the same event.

Coffee giant Folgers is aiming to tickle your funny bone. In a new ad campaign, featuring the ‘Folgers Morning Harmonizers,’ the group takes the well known jingle… Into the bathroom… And an awkward encounter with an in-law. Folgers says when your “morning run” involves running away with your eyes closed… The Folgers Choir shows up to turn things around with a hot cup of coffee and a song.

If you love to decorate Christmas trees, then you’re in great company with a family from Germany. Judges in Germany said Thomas & Susanne Jeromin have broken a world record by having the most decorated Christmas trees in one place. Their home in Northwest Germany is decorated from top to bottom with Christmas trees in every room. They used at least ten-thousand ornaments, 300 strings of lights to decorate 350 Christmas trees.

Here’s a viral story about a little boy in Michigan celebrating his adoption. 5-year-old Michael wanted everyone to witness his special moment and was so excited he invited his entire Kindergarten class to his adoption ceremony. Michael has his forever family and no shortage of love all around him. He was jumping for joy, posing for pictures with his new parents, and of course, his classmates, and the icing on the cake, meeting Santa.